Thompson requests $100 million for UW System this fall

Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson wants more money for coronavirus preparations.

Thompson is requesting that the state provide $110 million for the next school year. That’s to buy face masks and coronavirus tests for students this fall.

The request, which Thompson made during a special Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, is in addition to the $100 million that the system already received from Wisconsin’s share of federal CARES Act coronavirus stimulus money.

Wisconsin college and university students will be required to wear masks this fall.