Thompson requests $100 million for UW System this fall

By

Tommy Thompson

Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson wants more money for coronavirus preparations.

Thompson is requesting that the state provide $110 million for the next school year. That’s to buy face masks and coronavirus tests for students this fall.

The request, which Thompson made during a special Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, is in addition to the $100 million that the system already received from Wisconsin’s share of federal CARES Act coronavirus stimulus money.

Wisconsin college and university students will be required to wear masks this fall.