Thompson says UW System schools will open with COVID-19 precautions in place

University of Wisconsin System Interim President Tommy Thompson is adamant that in-person classes will happen on campuses around the state this fall, with pandemic precautions in place.

“We’re putting out protocols for all the classrooms. We’re also going to mandate masks that have to be worn in the classroom . . and anytime that you cannot social distance, we’re going to require masks,” Thompson said on WISN’s “UpFront” program Sunday. “We’re also going to require that students get flu vaccines.”

Thompson said UW campuses will be opening back up Sept. 2 with COVID-19 precautions fully in place.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that our campuses are safe, that our professors, our instructors, our employees, and above all our students are going to be safe and protected.”