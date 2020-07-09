Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin set two records. The Department of Health Services reported 754 new confirmed cases – a single day record – out of 13,158 tests processed in the previous 24 hours, also a record.

Remember, in addition to the information provided by your local & tribal health departments, you can find more about the #COVID19_WI activity level in your county & which regions are classified as high, medium, or low activity levels for disease spread at https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 9, 2020

In addition, the rate of positive tests was a relatively high 5.7 percent. Two more deaths pushed the total number of lives lost in Wisconsin to 809 since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of positive cases recorded here is 39,908 – 79 percent of those people have recovered, according to DHS.