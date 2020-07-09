Wisconsin Radio Network

Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin set two records

Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin set two records. The Department of Health Services reported 754 new confirmed cases – a single day record – out of 13,158 tests processed in the previous 24 hours, also a record.

In addition, the rate of positive tests was a relatively high 5.7 percent. Two more deaths pushed the total number of lives lost in Wisconsin to 809 since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of positive cases recorded here is 39,908 – 79 percent of those people have recovered, according to DHS.