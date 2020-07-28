Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 5.3% positive test rate and 14 additional deaths

Wisconsin’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 50-thousand, as the virus continues to claim lives.

The Department of Health Services reported 762 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of 14,424 test results. That’s a rate of 5.3 percent, which is an encouraging trend.

However, DHS also listed 14 new deaths, for a total of 906 Wisconsin lives lost to the pandemic.

Seventy-three new hospitalizations bring the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 to 246, with 86 people in intensive care.

Public health officials continue to urge people to wear masks while inside public places and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, and to practice good hand hygiene.