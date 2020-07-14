Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: another record day for new confirmed cases

For a fourth time in six days, Wisconsin has its highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services reported 964 positive tests out of 15,644 new test results from the previous 24 hours.

The rate of new positive cases was 6.6 percent, and the seven-day average of positive tests is 7.1 percent.

As #COVID19_WI case counts continue to rise, we urge you to limit trips to those that are essential, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and wear a mask if you can safely do so. Help us #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/rgROrrtwzq — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 14, 2020

DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said the increases are not due to increased testing, but rather because community spread is occurring in Wisconsin. “In fact on Saturday, we saw more positive cases than we saw on Thursday, even though we tested half as many people,” Palm said. “Our percent positive remains high, and these numbers are the result of significant community spread here in Wisconsin.”

Palm said people with mild symptoms of COVID-19, and those who are asymptomatic, can and do spread the disease in their communities. “That is why minimizing your interactions with others, and getting tested if you need to, is so important.”

DHS also listed six new deaths, for a total of 826 due to COVID-19.