Two Brewers test positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Monday that two players, infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Counsell said both players tested positive before last week’s intake for summer camp. They’re both asymtomatic and are currently in COVID-19 protocol.

It’s another setback for Urias, who was acquired by the Brewers in the offseason in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Urias sat out all spring after surgery on his left hand for a broken hamate bone. Urias had worked his way back from the injury and was set to see his first Cactus League action when games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old Perdomo got off to a great start in the spring, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit over four innings.

It’s a minor setback for both and Counsell said the Brewers expect them to contribute to the team this season.