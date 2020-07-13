USPS report shows major issues in absentee ballot handling during April elections

A report from the U.S. Postal Service provides details on problems with absentee ballots in the spring election in Wisconsin.

Hundreds of absentee ballots never made it to voters or couldn’t be counted because of postmarks.

The 17-page report from the postal service’s inspector general found problems with receiving outgoing absentee ballots at the last moment from election officials, inconsistent postmarking of ballots and one mail carrier’s inattention to getting absentee ballots to voters in Fox Point in Milwaukee County. The report identified some but not all the problems with voting for the April election for state Supreme Court.

Nearly 1 million voters mailed in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.