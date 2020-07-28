UW-Madison details fall reopening plans

Students at the University of Wisconsin in Madison will have some new rules to follow this fall.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank shared an update Tuesday, on the UW’s Smart Restart initiative.

All students will be tested for the coronavirus every two weeks. Masks will be required whenever students are not in their dorm rooms, and only other students who live in the same residence hall will be allowed as guests.

The precautions are in line with those being implemented on UW System campuses.

The university is creating about 800 quarantine spaces across campus. Students are supposed to start moving in at the end of August.