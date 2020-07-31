Veteran Mason Crosby added to Packers reserve/COVID-19 list

With veterans reporting to training camp, three Green Bay Packers were added to the teams COVID-19 reserve list, the biggest of the three is kicker Mason Crosby. Joining Crosby are TE Jace Sternberger and DT Treyvon Hester.

All three either tested positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has. They join DE/OLB Greg Roberts, already on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers are expected to start strength and conditioning work next week. On field practices are scheduled to start on August 12.

Players who test positive but show no symptoms will be out a minimum of five days and must pass consecutive tests 24 hours apart to be cleared for return. Those who test positive but showed symptoms can’t return until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours have passed since they experienced symptoms.

Crosby, who ranks first on the all-time franchise scoring list, signed a three-year, $12.9 million contract in February before becoming a free agent.