Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 4.3% positive with more than 12,000 tests

For the second day in a row, more than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Wisconsin.

And 4.3 percent, that’s 540 of 12,068 tests processed in the prior 24 hours, were positive. That’s 60 fewer confirmed cases from Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services also tracks a seven day rolling average of new cases, which continues to trend upwards, from 266 to 491 over the past two weeks.

DHS also reported 2 deaths and 36 new hospitalizations. The recovery rate for the more 22,000 positive cases in Wisconsin remains at 79 percent.