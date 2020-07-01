Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 4.3% positive with more than 12,000 tests

For the second day in a row, more than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Wisconsin.

And 4.3 percent, that’s 540 of 12,068 tests processed in the prior 24 hours, were positive. That’s 60 fewer confirmed cases from Tuesday.

As you check the #COVID19_WI data, check out our activity level web page. Wisconsin regions and counties are now classified as high, medium, or low activity levels for disease spread to give you the information you need to make smart decisions: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/LltRmEeH0E — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 1, 2020

The Department of Health Services also tracks a seven day rolling average of new cases, which continues to trend upwards, from 266 to 491 over the past two weeks.

DHS also reported 2 deaths and 36 new hospitalizations. The recovery rate for the more 22,000 positive cases in Wisconsin remains at 79 percent.