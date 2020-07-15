Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 821 positive tests, 5.9 percent

Wednesday’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is the fourth highest in Wisconsin total since the pandemic began here.

The Department of Health Services reported 821 of 13,925 tests from the prior 24 hours were positive. a rate of 5.9 percent, which brings the seven-day average to 7.2 percent.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers. And, on Wednesdays, we update the Facility-Wide Public Health Investigations page. See what’s happening in your county: https://t.co/vclH4Yi8ot pic.twitter.com/3suDx6CCvQ — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 15, 2020

The other three record setting days for case totals have all come in the last week, including 964 on Tuesday. The seven-day average is up to 796 cases per day, from 565 a week ago.

DHS also reported one additional death and 295 hospital patients with COVID-19. 88 in intensive care.