Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers: 5.9% positive test rate, 5 additional deaths

Wednesday’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin was just under six percent.

The Department of Health Services reported 5.9 percent of new test results were positive, a total of 870 out of 14,694 tests processed in the previous 24 hours. That’s a reassuring trend, as infections appear to have flattened out after weeks on the rise.

The seven-day average was at 886 new cases per day, from 874 a week ago. DHS also listed five additional deaths. The lives of 911 Wisconsonites have been lost, a fatality rate of less than two percent.

Hospitals are currently treating 271 patients, 86 in intensive care.