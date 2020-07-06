Wisconsin Radio Network

Weekend COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, positive test rate above 10 percent

By

Sunday was a second straight day of no new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin.  However, the 10.4 percent positive tests was the second straight day of positive test rates above 10 percent. The Department of Health Services reported 522 of 4,996 new test results were positive.

Saturday saw 738 of 6,822 new test results come back positive. That was 10.8 percent and also broke the previous single day record for positive cases. DHS also reported 31 additional hospitalizations over the weekend.