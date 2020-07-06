Weekend COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, positive test rate above 10 percent

Sunday was a second straight day of no new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. However, the 10.4 percent positive tests was the second straight day of positive test rates above 10 percent. The Department of Health Services reported 522 of 4,996 new test results were positive.

We are at now at 80 labs and a daily capacity of more than 19,000 #COVID19_WI tests. Testing is key to helping #SlowTheSpread of this virus. If you have any symptoms or think you’ve been exposed, call your provider or log on to find a testing site: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/s0BjXYRZE5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 5, 2020

Saturday saw 738 of 6,822 new test results come back positive. That was 10.8 percent and also broke the previous single day record for positive cases. DHS also reported 31 additional hospitalizations over the weekend.