WIAC the latest D-3 Conference to put the brakes on fall sports

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) became the fourth NCAA Division III conference with Wisconsin members to either cancel or postpone fall sports for the 2020-21 academic year on Monday.

Conference seasons and championships in football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year.

Women’s tennis and women’s golf will be moved to the spring semester. Schools can hold practices within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA during the fall term.

The Midwest Conference (MWC), which includes Beloit College, Lawrence University, Ripon College and St. Norbert College, suspended all fall sports through December 31.

The Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference (NAAC) postponed fall sports programs through December 31, but plans to release more details, including proposed spring calendars, later.

The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) has postponed all fall sports, but league officials plan to study the possibility of holding cross country, football, soccer and volleyball in the spring.