Wisconsin cities get “Safer Voting Plan” grants

Wisconsin’s five largest cities have received more than 6 million dollars in grants to help keep voters safe during upcoming elections.

Milwaukee, Madison Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine were notified that the Center for Tech and Civic Life had fully funded their “Wisconsin Safer Voting Plan.”

“The big winners in all this are the voters in our cities,” said Racine Mayor Cory Mason says he and his fellow mayors began working on plan, soon after the problem-plagued April elections

“To be able to work collaboratively to find ways to solve those problems was really a remarkable opportunity,” Mason said.

The cities plan on using the money for things like adequate numbers of voting sites, setting up in-person drive-thru locations, recruiting and training polls workers and providing PPE for them.