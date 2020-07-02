Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin DPI releases general school aids estimate

Most of Wisconsin’s K-12 public school districts are receiving additional money money from the state.

The Department of Public Instruction’s general school aid estimate for the next school year says, overall, schools will split about $5 billion.

That’s up 3.5 percent from the previous school year. Not every school will see more though: 114 of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts will see less money from DPI.