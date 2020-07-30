Woodruff powers Brewers past Pirates

Brandon Woodruff and three relievers held the pirates to one hit in a 3-0 Brewers‘ victory in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Woodruff struck out 10, walked one and allowed just an infield single to Phillip Evans in the first inning. He worked 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory and retired 17 straight hitters during one stretch.

David Phelps, Devin Williams and Josh Hader finished up, giving the Brewers a .500 road trip (3-3) to start the season.

Ben Gamel and Keson Hiura homered for the Brewers, but Christian Yelich’s slump continued. Yelich went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He’s 1-for-27 for the season, seeing his average slip to .037.

The Brewers have the day off on Thursday. They return to Milwaukee to face the St. Louis Cardinals in their home opener at Miller Park on Friday afternoon. Brett Anderson will be activated from the disabled list on Friday to make his first start of the season.