A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy has died due to COVID-19. Sheriff David Mahoney confirmed the death of 61-year-old Deputy Richard Treadwell.

Treadwell was beginning his 26th year with the sheriff’s office and is believed to have contracted the virus on duty.

Treadwell is the first Wisconsin law enforcement officer to die of coronavirus, and the first line of duty death in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in 41 years. He’s survived by his spouse and three adult children.