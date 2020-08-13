Antetokounmpo suspended for today’s regular season finale

The Milwaukee Bucks wrap up the regular season with an afternoon game (3 p.m.) against the Memphis Grizzlies inside the bubble near Orlando and they won’t have forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks star was suspended one game without pay by the NBA for headbutting Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner during a game on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game, which the Bucks went on to win 126-113.

Also missing from the Bucks lineup on Thursday will be Wesley Matthews (right abductor soreness).

Memphis is battling for a spot in the 8-9 playoff game in the Western Conference, so not having to deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo is good news for them.

The Bucks are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will open the first round of the playoffs next week against Orlando.