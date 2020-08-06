Assembly Republicans directly lobby school districts into reopening

Republican leadership in the state Assembly are directly lobbying school districts into reopening.

That letter sent out to school superintendents was obtained by UpNorthNews.

Signed by 47 Assembly Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Majority leader Jim Steinike, the letter tells superintendents that they have an obligation to educate students, and that virtual schooling may not meet that obligation in some cases.

It also suggests that if districts don’t reopen to students the GOP will call for the Department of Public Instruction to examine greater open enrollment, which would divert school taxes away from individual districts.

Speaker Vos did not respond to a request for comment, and Representative Stieneke’s office said he was not available.