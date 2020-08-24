Badgers rank #12 in A.P. Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll

Despite the Big Ten Conference not playing football this fall, six of the conference’s teams showed up today in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll.

Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin Badgers showed up at number-12, third among the six Big Ten teams in the poll. It’s the fourth straight season the Badgers have been ranked in the preseason.

Ohio State checks in at number-2, behind preseason number-1 Clemson. Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five.

Penn State checks in at number-7. Michigan is 16th, Minnesota 19th and Iowa is ranked 24th.

All Division-1 teams were considered for the preseason poll, regardless of whether or not they’re set to play games this fall. Both the Big Ten and Pac 12 are among the conferences that have postponed their fall seasons.

Once games begin this fall, voters in the A.P. Poll will only consider the teams currently playing. As of Monday, 67 of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are playing this fall.