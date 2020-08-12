Baldwin and Evers among Wisconsin delegates to speak at DNC

Several members of the Wisconsin delegation will speak during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

The COVID-19 pandemic has whittled the number of actual participants from thousands to dozens. Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will address the convention from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

Senator Tammy Baldwin will speak Thursday night, prior to Joe Biden and running mate Kamela Harris accepting their nominations.

.@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action.

That’s exactly what this moment calls for: action. And we hope you’ll take action with us: https://t.co/K3mVwfTxXJ pic.twitter.com/MZLAx9IN6C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

In addition, two Wisconsin women will share their stories – an elementary school teacher impacted by the pandemic and a retiree whose family relies on the Affordable Care Act.