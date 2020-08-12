Wisconsin Radio Network

Baldwin and Evers among Wisconsin delegates to speak at DNC

Baldwin and Evers among Wisconsin delegates to speak at DNC

Several members of the Wisconsin delegation will speak during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

The COVID-19 pandemic has whittled the number of actual participants from thousands to dozens. Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will address the convention from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

Senator Tammy Baldwin will speak Thursday night, prior to Joe Biden and running mate Kamela Harris accepting their nominations.

In addition, two Wisconsin women will share their stories – an elementary school teacher impacted by the pandemic and a retiree whose family relies on the Affordable Care Act.