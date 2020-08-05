Biden won’t be in Milwaukee for DNC

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not be in Milwaukee for the National Convention later this month. Both Biden and his eventual selection for vice president will deliver their acceptance speeches virtually, in Biden’s case from his home state of Delaware.

The announcement is yet another blow for the convention which has already seen its times and hours scaled back due to COVID-19 and concerns over spreading the Coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has also stated that he plans to not attend the Republican National Convention to receive his nomination.