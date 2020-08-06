Big Ten released football schedule

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that league play will begin the first week of September and teams are scheduled to play 10 league games. Six of the games will be in division while the other four will be Big Ten crossover games.

The Wisconsin Badgers will open Friday, Sept. 4 against the Indiana Hoosiers at Camp Randall. The schedule follows:

Sept. 4 Indiana at Wisconsin

Sept. 12 Wisconsin at Northwestern

Sept. 19 Wisconsin at Nebraska

Sept. 26 Minnesota at Wisconsin

Oct. 3 Wisconsin at Maryland

Oct. 10 Purdue at Wisconsin

Oct. 17 BYE

Oct. 24 Illinois at Wisconsin

Oct. 31 Wisconsin at Michigan

Nov. 7 BYE

Nov. 14 Wisconsin at Iowa

Nov. 21 Rutgers at Wisconsin

If games are played, UW officials will have to determine how many fans, if any, are allowed to attend. At the moment, UW doesn’t anticipate being able to sell student season tickets.

All teams have a bye week on Nov. 28 with the league title game set for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That game could be moved back to Dec. 19 if necessary, just like the start of the Big Ten season could be moved back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26.

The Big Ten also released its COVID-19 testing protocols. Sports with high contact risk will be required to test a minimum of two times a week. Those sports would include football, basketball, hockey, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, field hockey, lacrosse, rowing, water polo and cheerleading.

The Big Ten will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party testing laboratory.