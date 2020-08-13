Blank says UW-Madison faces ‘financial crisis’

The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says the state’s flagship campus is “in a real financial crisis.”

Chancellor Rebecca Blank blames the challenging situation the school faces as the fall semester approaches on the coronavirus pandemic.

Blank told the Rotary Club of Madison that how bad things will get depends on factors like students who are enrolled for the fall semester actually showing up, how deep state budget cuts are, and whether lawmakers give the university the authority it needs to borrow money.

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said he will make a personal appeal to Governor Tony Evers and members of the legislature to spare the UW in the next round of budget cuts. The UW already announced system-wide administrative cuts earlier this month.