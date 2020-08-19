Brewers break up Maeda’s no-hit bid but fall to Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers foiled Kenta Maeda’s bid for a no-hitter in the 9th inning, then scored three runs to force extra innings. But the rally fell short as the Brewers dropped their series opener to the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in 12 innings on Tuesday night at Target Field.

Jorge Polanco’s slow infield roller scored the winning run in the bottom of the 12th to win it for the Twins.

Maeda took a no-hitter into the 9th, having struck out 12 and retiring 20 Brewers in a row at one point. That’s when Eric Sogard led off the ninth with a single to right-center field to end Maeda’s night.

The Twins went to Taylor Rogers out of the bullpen and Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia greeted him with a double to put runners at second and third. After Christian Yelich walked, Keston Hiura drove in a run with a single to center.

Jedd Gyorko followed with a ground ball up the middle to drive in Garcia, but in an attempt to turn a double play, the Twins Ildemaro Vargas threw wildly, allowing Yelich to score to tie the game 3-3.

The Brewers had a chance to go ahead in the top of the 12th. They had runners at 1st and 3rd with nobody out but Manny Pina popped out and Orlando Arcia followed with a line drive to right field. Max Kepler raced in to make a diving catch but Gyorko didn’t tag up on the play. Had he done so, he may have scored the go-ahead run.

Corbin Burnes started for the Brewers and pitched well, allowing a run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

The loss ended a three-game Brewers (10-11) win streak. They’ll send Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91) to the mound in game two of the series on Wednesday night. The Twins counter with Rich Hill (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.