Brewers capture second straight over Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight on Tuesday night, 3-2 over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park and the fifth inning will be one to remember.

Trailing 3-2, the Reds loaded the bases with no outs. That’s when the Brewers started to get a few breaks. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto was called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared to be inside. Cincinnati’s next hitter, Nick Castellanos singled to right. Brewers right fielder Ben Gamel played the ball on one hop and threw a strike home to force Freddy Galvis at the plate. The umpire originally called Galvis safe after forgetting that the force was in order. He was quickly corrected by Brewers manager Craig Counsell and he reversed the call. Jesse Winker then popped out and Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff was out of the jam with no damage.

Woodruff (2-2) would pitch the sixth inning as well, finishing his night by allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Brent Suter struck out the side in the seventh. Devin Williams pitched a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader came in to record his seventh save. Hader has yet to allow a hit out of the bullpen this season.

Luis Castillo (0-4) was the tough luck loser for the Reds. He pitched 6-innings, allowing three runs (1-earned) on five hits. He walked four and struck out nine.

Game three of the four game series is Wednesday night at Miller Park.