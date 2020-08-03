Brewers coach recovering after heart attack

Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy is recovering after suffering a moderate heart attack during the team’s Saturday workout at Miller Park. Murphy was immediately transported to Froedtert Hospital, where a stent was inserted, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said Murphy was on the field when he suffered the attack and went to the dugout to report what he was feeling.

Stearns said Murphy will certainly be back in the dugout at some point but couldn’t venture to guess when that would be.

Braun placed on IL

The Brewers placed Ryan Braun on the 10-day injured list with an infected right index finger, retroactive to July 30. That means the Brewers will be looking to add a pair of players to the 30-man roster prior to Monday nights series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The second roster move is to replace Lorenzo Cain, who opted out for the rest of the season.

Braun is hitting .231 with two RBI in four games this season.