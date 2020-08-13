Brewers drop series finale to the Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped their series finale against the Minnesota Twins, 12-2 on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Byron Buxton clubbed two home runs and Miguel Sano also went yard for the Twins.

Eric Lauer gave up seven runs over 3 2/3 innings to take the loss, his second straight poor start. Manager Craig Counsell told reporters after the game that they’ll discuss whether or not to remove Lauer from the starting rotation.

Luis Urias singled in the only two runs for the Brewers, who dropped to 7-9 on the season.

With the Brewers out of it early, Counsell used the opportunity to give shortstop Orlando Arcia some time in center field. Arcia came off the bench in the sixth inning to take over in center for the first time in his career, but didn’t see any action there.

In an attempt to save the bullpen, Counsell also inserted infielder Jedd Gyorko into the game to pitch the ninth. Gyorko allowed a leadoff single, then retired the next three batters, throwing a total of 11 pitches.

It was the third time that Gyorko has pitched in a major league game. He tossed an inning for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and a third of an inning for the Cardinals last season.

The Brewers hit the road now and will open a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday night. The Cubs are off to a 12-3 start this season.