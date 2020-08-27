Brewers follow Bucks, walk out on games in protest (AUDIO)

Just a couple of hours after the Milwaukee Bucks decided against playing their playoff game with Orlando in protesting the police shooting of Kenosha’s Jacob Blake, the Milwaukee Brewers followed by voting not to play their game Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds were completely on board with the decision, which meant there would be no possibility of a forfeit.

The Brewers issued a statement on the postponement:

“The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight’s baseball game. With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression.”

I’m very proud of them,” manager Craig Counsell said afterward. “I think they did a courageous thing. First of all, what the Bucks did and what the NBA players have done, they’ve certainly been leaders, but our players did a courageous thing in Major League Baseball. They went first and I’m proud of them for that.

“They had a very good conversation about it, an important conversation, a meaningful conversation and they chose to act. They said if not now, when are we going to act? We’ve had conversations, we’ve worn T-shirts but this was a chance for some action and they decided to take it so I’m proud of them for that.”

Two other games were postponed and a number of individual players around the league decided against playing, despite their teams doing so.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday’s game will be made up as part of a double header today, starting at 4:10 p.m. at Miller Park.

