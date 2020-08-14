Brewers offense struggles in loss to Cubs (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers have struggled offensively this season and their issues continued on Thursday night, in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs in their series opener at Wrigley Field.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. His no-hit bid ended with one out in the inning after Justin Smoak homered to right to cut the Cubs lead to three. Darvish would finish the inning and call it a night. He surrendered the one hit, two walks with 11 strikeouts to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Orlando Arcia singled in the eighth but was rubbed out on a double play. The Brewers then closed the gap in the 9th when Avisail Garcia singled, made his way to third and scored on a Justin Smoak double. Omar Narvaez ended the threat by popping out to left to end it, giving the Cubs three wins against their rivals to the north in four meetings this season.

The Cubs improved to 13-3 with the win, the best record in the majors so far this season.

Brett Anderson (0-2) got the start for the Brewers and surrendered two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings of work but suffered the loss. He walked two and struck out five. One of the five hits allowed by Anderson was a solo home run off the bat of Kyle Schwarber in the second inning.

Corbin Burnes came on in relief, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Game two of the series is Friday night (7:15) at Wrigley Field. Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.53) gets the start for the Brewers. Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40) goes for the Cubs.

