Brewers power past Twins

Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday night.

Anderson (1-2) posted his longest outing of the season, working six innings while allowing a run on five hits with five strikeouts.

The Brewers got to Twins starter Rich Hill (1-1) early, scoring four runs on four hits in the third inning. The Brewers also put together a four run fifth to break the game open.

Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich, Avisail Garcia and Keston Hiura all homered for the Brewers. In his past 10 games, Yelich is hitting .324 with three homers and eight RBI.

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 games to climb back to .500 at 11-11. They’ll send Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 3.16 ERA) to the mound in the series finale tonight. The Twins counter with right-hander Jose Berrios (1-3, 5.92). Berrios has given up eight runs in 9 1/3 innings over his last two starts.