Brewers rally to beat the Pirates

After looking like the Brewers gave away a victory in the top of the ninth, Eric Sogard clubbed his first career game-ending home run, a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to send Milwaukee to a 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on Saturday night.

With the Brewers leading 5-4 in the top of the 9th, closer Josh Hader issues five consecutive walks to give the Pirates a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jace Peterson led off with a walk and Sogard followed with the blast to right off of Pittsburgh’s Richard Rodriguez (0-2) to win it for the Brewers.

Devin Williams (2-1) came on in relief of Hader to retire two straight batters and get out of the bases loaded jam. Williams secured the victory.

Christian Yelich and Orlando Arcia both homered for the Brewers, while Josh Bell went deep for the Pirates.

Brandon Woodruff pitches the series finale for the Brewers on Sunday.