Brewers send Phelps to Phillies for three minor leaguers

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired three players to be named from the Philadelphia Phillies in a deal prior to today’s trade deadline, sending reliever David Phelps to the Phillies.

Phelps, who signed with the Brewers as a free agent in January, went 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 appearances this season. He held opponents to a .156 batting average.

Phelps returned from “Tommy John” surgery last season, appearing in 41 games between Toronto and the Chicago Cubs.

Suter to start against Pirates

The Milwaukee Brewers made a number of moves today and announced that left hander Brent Suter would start Monday nights series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.

The Brewers also placed Brandon Woodruff on the paternity list and sent Corey Knebel to the Alternate Training Site in Appleton on a rehab assignment.

The Brewers recalled right handed pitchers Trey Supak and Justin Topa from the teams Alternate Training Site.