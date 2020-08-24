Brewers swept by Pirates (Audio)

The Pittsburgh Pirates entered their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with just four wins (4-17) and the worst offense in baseball. When the smoke cleared on Sunday, the Pirates had a three-game sweep, outscoring the Brewers 24-11 in the series.

The Brewers were trying to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday at PNC Park, leading 4-3 in the 8th. That’s when Pittsburgh’s Gregory Polanco clubbed a two-run home run off of reliever David Phelps to give the Pirates a 5-4, come-from-behind win. It was the first home run allowed by Phelps in 10 appearances this season.

Once again, the Brewers struggled out of the gates, falling behind 2-0. They went hitless in the first three innings and have now been outscored 37-5 in the first two innings of their 26 games.

The Brewers would eventually tie it 2-2 on a run scoring double by Justin Smoak and a run scoring single by Omar Narvaez. They then took the lead in the sixth when Smoak clubbed a 2-run homer for a 4-2 lead.

Pittsburgh got a run back in the bottom of the sixth when Bryan Reynolds singled off of reliever Freddy Peralta. Then came Polanco’s heroics in the 8th to win it for the Pirates.

The Brewers started the road trip by winning three of four in Chicago against the Cubs. Things went downhill from there, winning just one of three in Minnesota before being swept by the Pirates for a 4-6 road trip.

The Brewers return to Milwaukee for a 10-game home stand, but Miller Park has hardly been the answer for the Brewers this season. Without fans in the stands, the Brewers are just 2-6 in their home ballpark this season.

The Brewers face the Cincinnati reds tonight. Milwaukee goes with left Brett Anderson (1-2, 3.71), while the Reds send Trevor Bauer (3-0, 0.68) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

