Brewers use long ball to beat the Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers have been waiting for their home run bats to come alive. They broke out on Tuesday night, clubbing four home runs in a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.

In the teams first 14 games, the Brewers had just 13 home runs. On Tuesday night, the Brewers first hitter, Avisail Garcia sent his first home run of the season into the seats to get the ball rolling.

Catcher Manny Pina went yard twice, the first multi-homer game of his career and Jeff Gyorko delivered the game-winning shot off of Twins closer Taylor Rogers in the eighth inning to snap a 4-4 tie.

Pina extended his hitting streak to five games, the longest streak by a Brewer this season. The Brewers backup catcher is hitting .429 (6-14) during that stretch.

At the start of the season, the Brewers pitching was expected to be the teams weakness. That hasn’t been the case. The Brewers are just 7-8 and the pitching staff deserves a lot of the credit for those seven wins, not to mention holding their team in games with chances to win.

Josh Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his third save of the season. Hader has yet to allow a run or a hit with opponents going 0-for-12 with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Devin Williams (1-1, 1.42) secured his first Major League win. Williams worked the eighth inning, walking one and striking out two. Williams now has 12 strikeouts in just 6 1/3 innings of work this season. Opponents are hitting just .125 against Williams this season.

The Brewers will try to climb back to .500 on Wednesday night in the series finale. Eric Lauer (0-1, 9.53) gets the nod for the Brewers. The Twins send Kenta Maeda (2-0, 2.65) to the mound.