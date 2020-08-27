Bucks and Brewers sit out games in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Wisconsin’s professional sports teams did not play scheduled games Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks never emerged from the locker room, for Game 5 of their playoff series with the Orlando Magic, and released a statement saying they were “calling for justice for Jacob Blake.”

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

The NBA then cancelled Game 5 of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City, and the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Players for the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnatti Reds also did not play, saying they wished to draw attention to racial injustice and systemic oppression.

From the players of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds: pic.twitter.com/qkhH4AmBKm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2020

MLB games between Seattle and San Diego and the Dodgers and Giants were also cancelled.