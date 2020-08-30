Bucks beat Magic, advance to second round

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 119-104 win over the Orlando Magic, closing out their Eastern Conference first round playoff series in five games.

Khris Middleton added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who saw their 21-point fourth quarter lead trimmed to three before taking control from there.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and Marvin Williams had 12, all from three-point range, as the Bucks won four straight games after dropping the series opener.

Nicola Vicevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 18 points for the Magic.

The Bucks move on to the second round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat with game one of the series on Monday.