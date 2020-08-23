Bucks beat Magic, grab 2-1 series lead

After dropping their series opener, the Milwaukee Bucks have won two straight, including Saturday’s 121-107 win over the Orlando Magic. The Bucks now lead the best-of-seven series two games to one with game four set for noon on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit all eight of his field goal attempts in the first half and finished with 35 points on 12 of 14 shooting. Giannis added 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Khris Middleton, who had struggled in the first two games of the series, had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the victory. Brook Lopez added 16 points and Eric Bledsoe had 14.

Just as important, the Bucks defensively held Orlando star Nikola Vucevic to 20 points on 8 of 19 shooting from the field. Vucevic had scored more than 30 points in the first two games of the series.

Bucks forward Marvin Williams and Magic forward James Ennis III were both ejected for their part in a shoving match in the first half.

“It’s win or go home at this point,” said forward Khris Middleton. “We have to go out there and prove that we deserve to keep playing each night.”

The Bucks have done that for the last two games and are hoping to dispatch the Magic in two more.