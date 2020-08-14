Bucks end seeding games with loss, look ahead to playoffs

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (league suspension), the Milwaukee Bucks dropped the final of their eight seeding games 119-106 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday afternoon in the bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

A win for the Grizzlies would lock them into the Western Conference play-in game, keeping their season alive.

For the Bucks, they had nothing to play for and it showed. Brook Lopez led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds. Frank Mason III added 18 points and Donte DiVincenzo had 17 points to lead the way for the Bucks. Milwaukee finished 3-5 in their eight seeding games, but they did clinch the top record in the Eastern Conference early on.

The Bucks now turn their attention to the start of the playoffs. They’ll open their best-of-seven opening round against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday (12:30 p.m. – TNT).