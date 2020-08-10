Wisconsin Radio Network

Bucks face Raptors in the bubble tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA bubble near Orlando on Monday night.

The Bucks (55-15) have clinched the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight season, despite a 136-132 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The Raptors (50-10) are coming off a 108-99 win over Memphis on Sunday afternoon, clinching the No. 2 seed in the conference.

The Bucks are 2-0 against the Raptors so far this season, winning 115-105 on Nov. 2 in Milwaukee and 108-97 on Feb. 25 in Toronto.

The Bucks are 2-3 in seeding games with three left to play.  The Raptors are 4-1.  Following tonight, the Bucks have games against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, prior to the start of the playoffs.

 