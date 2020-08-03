Bucks fall to Rockets in the bubble

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 36 points and added 18 rebounds and eight assists but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Houston Rockets 120-116 in Orlando on Sunday night.

Khris Middleton added 27 points and 12 rebounds and Brook Lopez had 23 points for the Bucks, who fell to 54-13 overall.

Russell Westbrook scored 31 points as Houston used a late 9-0 run to get back into the game. The Rockets tied the NBA record for most three-point attempts with 61. They made 21 of them. They also forced 22 Milwaukee turnovers.

The Bucks out-rebounded the Rockets 65-36.

The Bucks played without guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton for a second straight game as they continue to work back into shape after testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s the first time in NBA history a team lost despite scoring at least 110 points, holding an opponent to less than 40% shooting (39.6%) and out-rebounding an opponent by at least 25. Before Sunday night, all 177 teams who did that won.

The Bucks return to action on Tuesday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets.