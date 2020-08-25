Bucks one win away from second round

The Milwaukee Bucks needed a strong fourth quarter from Khris Middleton to pull away and knock off the Orlando Magic 121-106 in game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series.

Middleton, who had hit just 1 of 9 from the field for three points in the first three quarters, poured in 18 in the fourth quarter to finish with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Bucks are hoping that is the end of Middleton’s shooting slump in these playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounp was his normal self, scoring 31 points with 15 rebounds and eight assists. Wes Matthews also hit 4 of 6 from distance and finished with 12 points.

The Magic stayed close by getting hot from distance. They hit 18 triples and converted 40% on the night. Nikola Vucevic had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to continue his strong play.

The Bucks can wrap up the series with a win in game five on Wednesday. The winner of the series faces the Miami Heat in round two.