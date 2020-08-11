Bucks struggles continue in loss to Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their record in seeding games drop to 2-4 inside the bubble near Orlando, falling Monday night to the Toronto Raptors 114-106.

The Bucks played without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who underwent oral surgery earlier in the day. They also lost starting guard Wesley Matthews early with a right leg injury. But Toronto played without injured starters Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, but the result heavily favored the Raptors.

The Bucks trailed by as many as 22 points early in the fourth quarter before the Bucks bench made a late push to close the gap. Kyle Korver led the way with 19 points, hitting 5-of-6 from three-point distance. Khris Middleton added 17 points, but the turnovers continued to pile up. Donte DiVincenzo had five and Middleton four of the teams 19 miscues.

A lack of defensive effectiveness meant the Bucks failed to get the ball out and run. It’s been a problem during the first six games of the restart. They have two games left before the start of the playoffs. The first of which is tonight against the Washington Wizards.