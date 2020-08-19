Bucks stumble out of the gates, drop playoff opener (AUDIO)

After finishing the NBA’s seeding games with a 3-5 record, the Milwaukee Bucks picked up where they left off, dropping their playoff opener to the shorthanded Orlando Magic 122-110 inside the Orlando bubble.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists and George Hill added 16 points off the bench, but the Magic turned 16 Bucks turnovers into 25 points.

Orlando’s Nikola Vocevic dominated with 35 points and 14 rebounds, hitting 15 of 24 from the field. Terrance Ross added 18 points for the Magic.

Orlando packed the paint and invited the Bucks to beat them from distance. Khris Middleton had just 14 points on 4 of 12 shooting from the field. Brook Lopez had just 5 points on 2 of 9 shooting from the field.

The Bucks were once again out-played and out-hustled. They’ll need to dig deep to turn things around, or face an early trip home. Game two is set for Thursday afternoon.

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer says the Magic played well and the Bucks didn’t :21

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer says the Bucks have to be better :15

AUDIO: Guard George Hill said they need to do some soul searching :12