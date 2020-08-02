Cain opts out for remainder of season (AUDIO)

As the Milwaukee Brewers were in the process of having their series against the St. Louis Cardinals called off, veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain was busy discussing with his family, a decision to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season.

Cain became the 17th player to opt out of the 60-game season. He was not deemed an at-risk player for COVID-19, so his decision was elective which forfeiting the rest of his more than $5.9 million prorated salary.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season,” Cain said in a statement released by the Brewers. “With all of the uncertainty and unknowns surrounding our game at this time, I feel this is the best decision for me, my wife and our kids.

“The Brewers organization was very understanding and supportive of my decision, and I thank them for that. I wish all of my great teammates the best of luck this season and look forward to getting back on the field in 2021. Please stay safe.”

Cain won the National League Gold Glove in center field last season and his loss will be felt by the Brewers. He was hitting .333 with a .429 on base percentage in five games so far this season.

Cain will be replaced in center field by Ben Gamel, who is off to a hot start.

“This provides a really nice opportunity for Ben Gamel, a guy who has swung the bat well,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “He came back from a hiatus in a really good spot with his swing, and he’s going to get a longer look and a bigger opportunity now.”

