CDC reports April election did not cause COVID-19 spike in Wisconsin

There’s no evidence that Wisconsin voters became sick or died from coronavirus because of the April election.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that only 14 people who voted in-person in Milwaukee in April tested positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Examiner reported that the finding are in the July 31 edition of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, and was compiled by a team that included Milwaukee Health Department staff and CDC investigators.

.@CDCgov report: Voting in Milwaukee fell markedly for April 7, but COVID-19 cases didn’t rise likely because of steps taken to reduce risk #PandemicVoting @WI_Elections@DHSWI

https://t.co/eRdgIwIH6R — Wisconsin Examiner (@WIExaminer) August 3, 2020

DHS health secretary designee Andrea Palm said in April that people would get sick and they would die if in-person voting was held.