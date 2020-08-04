Wisconsin Radio Network

Central Wisconsin high school sports conference delays start of season

The Wisconsin Valley Conference has delayed the start of their fall high school sports season.

Following a discussion between superintendents and health officials from the league’s four-county footprint officials announced that no events will be held before mid-September.

Sports considered to be a low risk for COVID-19 transmission like golf, cross country, and swimming will begin practice September 1st and competition by the 17th. Sports considered High-risk like football, volleyball, and soccer may begin practice by the 7th with games beginning after the 25th.

The decision breaks from the WIAA’s recommendation that low-risk sports begin in late August with all others starting up in early September, and comes after health officials wrote a letter to all conference schools urging them to successfully complete at least four weeks of in-person classes before starting interscholastic competition.