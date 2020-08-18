Chicago removes Wisconsin from emergency travel order list

The city of Chicago has removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list. States that have at least 15 daily Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents are placed on the list, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states that experience a surge in cases to quarantine for 14-days.

After being added July 27, Wisconsin fell below that rate last week and was removed from the list on Tuesday. Seventeen states and Puerto Rico are currently on the list, with Iowa and Kansas to added to the order on Friday, when updates to the travel order go into effect.